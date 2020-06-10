Rent Calculator
2893 South Osceola Avenue
2893 South Osceola Avenue
2893 Osceola Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2893 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is cozy condo, it on prime location close to downtown Orlando, major attraction, shopping mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2893 South Osceola Avenue have any available units?
2893 South Osceola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 2893 South Osceola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2893 South Osceola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2893 South Osceola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2893 South Osceola Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2893 South Osceola Avenue offer parking?
No, 2893 South Osceola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2893 South Osceola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2893 South Osceola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2893 South Osceola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2893 South Osceola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2893 South Osceola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2893 South Osceola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2893 South Osceola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2893 South Osceola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2893 South Osceola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2893 South Osceola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
