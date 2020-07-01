2875 DORELL AVENUE

Amenities

This charming one-story Baldwin Park home is full of character - from the expansive front porch that provides tranquil water views to the numerous designer selections inside the home including plantation shutters. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home, even in the bedrooms, adding to the character of this home. The spacious kitchen is the heart of the home with ample counter space, 42" cabinets, upgraded appliances, a center island, and an eating area. To make entertaining easy, the kitchen flows into the formal living & dining rooms. Additional living space includes a cozy family room, den, & a flexible bonus room. To ensure the master suite is luxurious, the bathroom has been outfitted with two vanities, a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, & an oversized closet. The main house also includes two generously-sized guests bedrooms. A covered & private patio off the back of the home creates another outdoor entertaining space that overlooks the home's garden area. Above the two-car garage is a newly updated studio with a separate entrance, full kitchen, and a lot of possibilities. Baldwin Park residents have access to the neighborhood gym, community pools, numerous parks, walking trails, and clubhouse. Plenty of shopping and dining is available in Baldwin Park's downtown that is just a quick bike ride away.