Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

2875 DORELL AVENUE

2875 Dorell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2875 Dorell Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This charming one-story Baldwin Park home is full of character - from the expansive front porch that provides tranquil water views to the numerous designer selections inside the home including plantation shutters. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home, even in the bedrooms, adding to the character of this home. The spacious kitchen is the heart of the home with ample counter space, 42" cabinets, upgraded appliances, a center island, and an eating area. To make entertaining easy, the kitchen flows into the formal living & dining rooms. Additional living space includes a cozy family room, den, & a flexible bonus room. To ensure the master suite is luxurious, the bathroom has been outfitted with two vanities, a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, & an oversized closet. The main house also includes two generously-sized guests bedrooms. A covered & private patio off the back of the home creates another outdoor entertaining space that overlooks the home's garden area. Above the two-car garage is a newly updated studio with a separate entrance, full kitchen, and a lot of possibilities. Baldwin Park residents have access to the neighborhood gym, community pools, numerous parks, walking trails, and clubhouse. Plenty of shopping and dining is available in Baldwin Park's downtown that is just a quick bike ride away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 DORELL AVENUE have any available units?
2875 DORELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2875 DORELL AVENUE have?
Some of 2875 DORELL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 DORELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2875 DORELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 DORELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2875 DORELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2875 DORELL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2875 DORELL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2875 DORELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2875 DORELL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 DORELL AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2875 DORELL AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2875 DORELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2875 DORELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 DORELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2875 DORELL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

