All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2805 Conover Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2805 Conover Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:53 PM

2805 Conover Avenue

2805 Conover Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Bryn Mawr
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2805 Conover Avenue, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Come take a look at this adorable two bedroom and two full bathroom half duplex with 2 car garage in the subdivision of Essex Pointe in Bryn Mawr. Homes features vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, coffee bar and roll-out shelving pantry. Living room has wood-burning fireplace and is the focal point of the home. French doors from the Master Bedroom and Living room leads you to a large Florida room. Large guest room has an attached bathroom. The brand new screened-in porch wraps around the entire back of the home with views of the fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided as is. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!!! Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy commute to Conway Rd, S. Semoran Blvd, SR 408 and SR 417. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,590, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Conover Avenue have any available units?
2805 Conover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Conover Avenue have?
Some of 2805 Conover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Conover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Conover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Conover Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Conover Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2805 Conover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Conover Avenue offers parking.
Does 2805 Conover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Conover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Conover Avenue have a pool?
No, 2805 Conover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Conover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2805 Conover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Conover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Conover Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach