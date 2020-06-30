2805 Conover Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Come take a look at this adorable two bedroom and two full bathroom half duplex with 2 car garage in the subdivision of Essex Pointe in Bryn Mawr. Homes features vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, coffee bar and roll-out shelving pantry. Living room has wood-burning fireplace and is the focal point of the home. French doors from the Master Bedroom and Living room leads you to a large Florida room. Large guest room has an attached bathroom. The brand new screened-in porch wraps around the entire back of the home with views of the fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided as is. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!!! Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy commute to Conway Rd, S. Semoran Blvd, SR 408 and SR 417. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,590, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

