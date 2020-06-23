All apartments in Orlando
2804 Wadsworth Ave
2804 Wadsworth Ave

2804 Wadsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Wadsworth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Holden Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d879f48086 ---- VR - Available now!! Some work is being done. Fresh interior paint coming soon! This adorable, cozy home features solid oak wood floors throughout main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living, kitchen, and dining areas. Large master suite with 2 closets for added storage. Front screened in porch and a large screened in porch in the rear, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Close to shopping and conveniently located near I4 highway for easy access. Submit your application today! This property will not last long!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Wadsworth Ave have any available units?
2804 Wadsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Wadsworth Ave have?
Some of 2804 Wadsworth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Wadsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Wadsworth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Wadsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Wadsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Wadsworth Ave offer parking?
No, 2804 Wadsworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Wadsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Wadsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Wadsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 2804 Wadsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Wadsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 2804 Wadsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Wadsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Wadsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
