2804 Wadsworth Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d879f48086 ---- VR - Available now!! Some work is being done. Fresh interior paint coming soon! This adorable, cozy home features solid oak wood floors throughout main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living, kitchen, and dining areas. Large master suite with 2 closets for added storage. Front screened in porch and a large screened in porch in the rear, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Close to shopping and conveniently located near I4 highway for easy access. Submit your application today! This property will not last long!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.