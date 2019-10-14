2794 Curry Ford Rd

Amenities

Spacious 2/2 condo located in the HOURGLASS DISTRICT of Orlando. This second floor condo has a balcony and is tucked behind large mature oaks. The large windows offer natural light for the generously sized living space. The Kitchen has been updated with new cabinetry and has a cozy kitchen nook. A full size washer and dryer is located inside the unit. The large master bedroom includes a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is great for guests or as a home office. Both bathrooms have been updated with modern tile, vanity and fixtures. Orange Tree Village is a great location just seven minutes to ORMC, the 408 or I-4 with amenities that include two pools and a tennis court.