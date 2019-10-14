All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2794 Curry Ford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2794 Curry Ford Rd
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:07 AM

2794 Curry Ford Rd

2794 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2794 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 2/2 condo located in the HOURGLASS DISTRICT of Orlando. This second floor condo has a balcony and is tucked behind large mature oaks. The large windows offer natural light for the generously sized living space. The Kitchen has been updated with new cabinetry and has a cozy kitchen nook. A full size washer and dryer is located inside the unit. The large master bedroom includes a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is great for guests or as a home office. Both bathrooms have been updated with modern tile, vanity and fixtures. Orange Tree Village is a great location just seven minutes to ORMC, the 408 or I-4 with amenities that include two pools and a tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2794 Curry Ford Rd have any available units?
2794 Curry Ford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2794 Curry Ford Rd have?
Some of 2794 Curry Ford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2794 Curry Ford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2794 Curry Ford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2794 Curry Ford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2794 Curry Ford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2794 Curry Ford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2794 Curry Ford Rd offers parking.
Does 2794 Curry Ford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2794 Curry Ford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2794 Curry Ford Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2794 Curry Ford Rd has a pool.
Does 2794 Curry Ford Rd have accessible units?
No, 2794 Curry Ford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2794 Curry Ford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2794 Curry Ford Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach