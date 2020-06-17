2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location, Location! REMODELED AND NEW OPORTUNITY 2 minutes to I4, 5 Minutes to the Millenia Mall 10 minutes to Downtown Orlando and 10 minutes to SeaWorld. DON’T MISS THIS GREAT CHANCE fully remodeled from top to bottom everything is new!! Nice Tile in the dining and kitchen, granite countertops, new windows, nice door 2 bedroom and 1 and ½ bathrooms. Pool view! Building under renovations for more improvements. The parking lot was recently paved, the building painted, all the patios and balconies are being updated. Water, trash and sewage included. It is not going to last long.