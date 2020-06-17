All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD

2783 L.B. Mcleod Road · No Longer Available
Location

2783 L.B. Mcleod Road, Orlando, FL 32805
Rio Grande Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location! REMODELED AND NEW OPORTUNITY 2 minutes to I4, 5 Minutes to the Millenia Mall 10 minutes to Downtown Orlando and 10 minutes to SeaWorld. DON’T MISS THIS GREAT CHANCE fully remodeled from top to bottom everything is new!! Nice Tile in the dining and kitchen, granite countertops, new windows, nice door 2 bedroom and 1 and ½ bathrooms. Pool view! Building under renovations for more improvements. The parking lot was recently paved, the building painted, all the patios and balconies are being updated. Water, trash and sewage included. It is not going to last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD have any available units?
2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD have?
Some of 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD has a pool.
Does 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2783 L B MCLEOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
