3 Bed 2 Bath home fully renovated and ready for move in!!!! - Home has been fully renovated with new plank flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has upgraded with all new matching appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with beautiful matching cabinets. Home will not last, schedule your showing today



Victor Martinez 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com



Requires:

$50 application fee per person 18 and over

$100 Admin fee if approved



(RLNE5637948)