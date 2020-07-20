All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2708 Winter Park Rd

2708 Winter Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Winter Park Rd, Orlando, FL 32803

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2708 Winter Park Rd Available 04/30/19 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in Winter Park includes studio apartment with kitchen and bath - This Winter Park home is walking distance to East End Market and the many other great eateries and shopping of Audubon Park. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In back there is a separate studio apartment with it's own entrance and kitchen and bathroom. Each kitchen and bath has been updated with the finest granite countertops and tile. Main house has inside utility room with exterior door that can be accessed from the studio apartment. There is also a den in addition to the main living/dining area. Great Winter Park location! (square footage approximate and based on total of both units)

(RLNE2798271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Winter Park Rd have any available units?
2708 Winter Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2708 Winter Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Winter Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Winter Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Winter Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2708 Winter Park Rd offer parking?
No, 2708 Winter Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Winter Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Winter Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Winter Park Rd have a pool?
No, 2708 Winter Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Winter Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 2708 Winter Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Winter Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Winter Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 Winter Park Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 Winter Park Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
