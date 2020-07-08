2690 Curry Ford Rd 12

Amenities

New Listing - one bedroom - now available! We have a large 1/1 upstairs (2nd floor) apartment (636 square feet) in a cosy 14 unit complex in the heart of the up and coming Hourglass District. (Curry Ford Rd between Bumby and Primrose) Stroll over the road to the pub, the new Foxtail Coffee Co, several great eateries and a yoga studio. The apt features a good size living and dining area. There is a full kitchen with a breakfast bar, an electric stove and a refrigerator. The large master bedroom has a good sized walk in closet and a full bathroom with toilet, tub & shower. The apt has central heat and air. Tenants have the use of a convenient on-site laundry facility. The building overlooks a large pond and is set back from the main road among large oak trees. There is ample shaded parking for tenants and a separate area for guests.

Available early May 2020

$925 per month plus utilities. Water and garbage included $800 security deposit

No smoking - No pets

