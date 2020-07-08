All apartments in Orlando
2690 Curry Ford Rd 12

2690 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
yoga
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Graywood Apartments #12 - Property Id: 181768

New Listing - one bedroom - now available! We have a large 1/1 upstairs (2nd floor) apartment (636 square feet) in a cosy 14 unit complex in the heart of the up and coming Hourglass District. (Curry Ford Rd between Bumby and Primrose) Stroll over the road to the pub, the new Foxtail Coffee Co, several great eateries and a yoga studio. The apt features a good size living and dining area. There is a full kitchen with a breakfast bar, an electric stove and a refrigerator. The large master bedroom has a good sized walk in closet and a full bathroom with toilet, tub & shower. The apt has central heat and air. Tenants have the use of a convenient on-site laundry facility. The building overlooks a large pond and is set back from the main road among large oak trees. There is ample shaded parking for tenants and a separate area for guests.
Available early May 2020
$925 per month plus utilities. Water and garbage included $800 security deposit
No smoking - No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181768
Property Id 181768

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 have any available units?
2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 have?
Some of 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 offers parking.
Does 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 have a pool?
No, 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 have accessible units?
No, 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Curry Ford Rd 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

