2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 Available 05/15/19 The Madison at Metrowest! - AVAILABLE MAY 15th! Come check out this condo on the 2nd floor ~ 1 bedroom/1bath. All appliances and a breakfast bar is open to the living room/dining area combo. Hook-ups Only for stackable washer/dryer. Screened in porch with storage closet.

Madison at Metrowest is brimming with many amenities. Buildings are defined by contemporary architectural detail and lush landscaping.

Gated Community features a clubhouse,fitness center, billards room, pool, hot tub, and grill out in the community BBQ area. Conveninent to Valencia Community College, all attractions and a short drive to downtown nightlife.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Open Floor Plan

Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS Only

Ceiling fans

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Screened Balcony

NO PETS ALLOWED



Water Included



SCHOOLS:

Metrowest Elementary

Cahin of Lake Middle

Olympia High



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3216395)