Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525

2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr Unit 525 · No Longer Available
Location

2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr Unit 525, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 Available 05/15/19 The Madison at Metrowest! - AVAILABLE MAY 15th! Come check out this condo on the 2nd floor ~ 1 bedroom/1bath. All appliances and a breakfast bar is open to the living room/dining area combo. Hook-ups Only for stackable washer/dryer. Screened in porch with storage closet.
Madison at Metrowest is brimming with many amenities. Buildings are defined by contemporary architectural detail and lush landscaping.
Gated Community features a clubhouse,fitness center, billards room, pool, hot tub, and grill out in the community BBQ area. Conveninent to Valencia Community College, all attractions and a short drive to downtown nightlife.

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open Floor Plan
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS Only
Ceiling fans
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Screened Balcony
NO PETS ALLOWED

Water Included

SCHOOLS:
Metrowest Elementary
Cahin of Lake Middle
Olympia High

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3216395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 have any available units?
2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 have?
Some of 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 currently offering any rent specials?
2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 pet-friendly?
No, 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 offer parking?
No, 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 does not offer parking.
Does 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 have a pool?
Yes, 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 has a pool.
Does 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 have accessible units?
Yes, 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 has accessible units.
Does 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 Robert Trent Jones Dr #525 does not have units with dishwashers.
