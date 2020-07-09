2632 Robert Trent Jones Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Well maintained, lushly landscaped, gated community on quiet street in the heart of MetroWest.

Close to major freeways and shopping.

? 10 minutes to downtown and Millennia Mall

? 10 minutes to Universal Studios and International Drive

? 20 minutes to Disney, Epcot etc.

Amenities include beautiful clubhouse with free wi-fi, large pool & spa, BBQ area, fitness center and pool room. Garages are sometimes available to rent for an additional fee.



