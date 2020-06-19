2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court

Cozy 1/1 3rd Floor condo in The Madison of MetroWest. - Cozy 1/1 3rd floor condo located in The Madison of MetroWest. This property has been recently painted throughout, has carpeted living areas, kitchen appliances, spacious living area and a myriad of community amenities for your enjoyment.



Taken from the Madison Community website:

"The Madison Condominium in MetroWest, is a private, gated, self-managed community that sits in the heart of one of Orlando’s favorite suburbs, just 10 minutes from downtown.



Located on the Metro West golf course, the property enjoys lush landscaping and generous amenities, including a beautiful clubhouse, pool room, fitness center, sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool & spa, barbecue & picnic area, and a car care station.



The Madison condos are located just a 5 minute drive from Universal Studios, 10 minutes from shops and restaurants of International Drive and a 20 minute drive to the gates of Disney."



*Washer and dryer are present but in as/is condition. Owner will not repair or replace.



No Pets Allowed



