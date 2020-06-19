All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734

2612 Robert Trent Jones Drive · (407) 890-7867
Location

2612 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
volleyball court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
Cozy 1/1 3rd Floor condo in The Madison of MetroWest. - Cozy 1/1 3rd floor condo located in The Madison of MetroWest. This property has been recently painted throughout, has carpeted living areas, kitchen appliances, spacious living area and a myriad of community amenities for your enjoyment.

Taken from the Madison Community website:
"The Madison Condominium in MetroWest, is a private, gated, self-managed community that sits in the heart of one of Orlando’s favorite suburbs, just 10 minutes from downtown.

Located on the Metro West golf course, the property enjoys lush landscaping and generous amenities, including a beautiful clubhouse, pool room, fitness center, sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool & spa, barbecue & picnic area, and a car care station.

The Madison condos are located just a 5 minute drive from Universal Studios, 10 minutes from shops and restaurants of International Drive and a 20 minute drive to the gates of Disney."

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this lovely property.

*Washer and dryer are present but in as/is condition. Owner will not repair or replace.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 have any available units?
2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 have?
Some of 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 offer parking?
No, 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 have a pool?
Yes, 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 has a pool.
Does 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 have accessible units?
No, 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Robert Trent. Jones Dr. #734 does not have units with dishwashers.
