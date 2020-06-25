All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave

2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave Available 06/01/19 Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear duplex conveniently located in College Park only minutes from Downtown, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways!! - Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear duplex with FENCED backyard conveniently located in College Park only minutes from Downtown, Florida Hospital, shopping, & major roadways. Freshly painted inside / out! Features include a fully equipped kitchen, jack & jill bathroom between the bedrooms, tile floors throughout the living space, & a screen enclosed porch with washer/dryer. PET FRIENDLY! Very neat & clean! Lawn care included!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3995412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave have any available units?
2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave offer parking?
No, 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave have a pool?
No, 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 1/2 Coolidge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
