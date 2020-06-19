2605 TILTON COURT

Amenities

This spacious home is located in the Metrowest area. The home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot. The master bathroom comes with a garden tub, a stand-up shower, and dual vanity sinks. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances such as side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a glass top stove. There are tiles all throughout the kitchen, family room and bathrooms and vinyl plank in the bedrooms. This home is also equipped with a fireplace and ceiling fans throughout the house. Come take a look at your new home. All it needs is you.