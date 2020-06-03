2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool racquetball court yoga basketball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court yoga

Luxury Townhome for Lease - LUXURY, Multi-Story, End unit townhouse w/ TWO-Car attached garage is in a desirable HOT spot! This sought after, 3 Bedroom, spacious floor plan is sure to get your attention, as it shows like a model. Nicely appointed rooms & perfect layout w/ lots of natural light, Live life to the fullest w/ TOP-notch, resort style amenities that include: Five Private Swimming Pools, Zen Inspired Yoga & Aerobics Rm, 24-Hour Manned Entry Gate Movie Screening Rm w/ Plush Seating, Waterside Boardwalk Areas, 2 Car Care Centers, 2 Lighted Sand Volleyball Courts, Tennis Courts & a indoor FULL Size Basketball/Racquetball Court. Location can't be beat w/ being minutes from I-4, Millenia Mall and major roads & attractions. Don't delay, call today to make an appointment to see this treasure! Why buy anywhere else when the "Estates at Park Central" has it ALL!!!!



(RLNE2758211)