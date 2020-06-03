2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12

Amenities
Luxury Townhome for Lease - LUXURY, Multi-Story, End unit townhouse w/ TWO-Car attached garage is in a desirable HOT spot! This sought after, 3 Bedroom, spacious floor plan is sure to get your attention, as it shows like a model. Nicely appointed rooms & perfect layout w/ lots of natural light, Live life to the fullest w/ TOP-notch, resort style amenities that include: Five Private Swimming Pools, Zen Inspired Yoga & Aerobics Rm, 24-Hour Manned Entry Gate Movie Screening Rm w/ Plush Seating, Waterside Boardwalk Areas, 2 Car Care Centers, 2 Lighted Sand Volleyball Courts, Tennis Courts & a indoor FULL Size Basketball/Racquetball Court. Location can't be beat w/ being minutes from I-4, Millenia Mall and major roads & attractions. Don't delay, call today to make an appointment to see this treasure! Why buy anywhere else when the "Estates at Park Central" has it ALL!!!!
(RLNE2758211)