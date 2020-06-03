All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12

2604 Grand Central Parkway · (407) 924-1222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2604 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
racquetball court
yoga
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Luxury Townhome for Lease - LUXURY, Multi-Story, End unit townhouse w/ TWO-Car attached garage is in a desirable HOT spot! This sought after, 3 Bedroom, spacious floor plan is sure to get your attention, as it shows like a model. Nicely appointed rooms & perfect layout w/ lots of natural light, Live life to the fullest w/ TOP-notch, resort style amenities that include: Five Private Swimming Pools, Zen Inspired Yoga & Aerobics Rm, 24-Hour Manned Entry Gate Movie Screening Rm w/ Plush Seating, Waterside Boardwalk Areas, 2 Car Care Centers, 2 Lighted Sand Volleyball Courts, Tennis Courts & a indoor FULL Size Basketball/Racquetball Court. Location can't be beat w/ being minutes from I-4, Millenia Mall and major roads & attractions. Don't delay, call today to make an appointment to see this treasure! Why buy anywhere else when the "Estates at Park Central" has it ALL!!!!

(RLNE2758211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 have any available units?
2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 have?
Some of 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 does offer parking.
Does 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 have a pool?
Yes, 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 has a pool.
Does 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
