Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 Available 08/01/19 Newly renovated Condo Very spacious 2 bed 2 bath wont last - Location , Location, Location Imagine coming home to this beautiful and spacious condo, located in the first floor in a gated community with a beautiful lake view! Tile throughout condo updated Modern kitchen and new stainless steal appliances new fresh light grey painted walls all through out .New Stack-able washer and dryer included. Two bed two bath. Community pool and tennis court. located close to everything shopping restaurants and more Aventura community entrance off Cury ford. First floor condo, gated community with a beautiful lake view! Will have more pictures on December 20th 2018



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4187146)