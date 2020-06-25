All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

2524 Dellwood Dr

2524 Dellwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Dellwood Drive, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Roomy Mid-century Modern. This Amazing Mid-century Is Just Waiting For The Buyer Who Wants To Put Their Own Stamp On This Classic Home. Close To Downtown Orlando, Milk District And Conway Area, Plus No Getting On I-4 To Get There! 3 Bedrooms, Plus 2 Full Baths. Master Has Walk-in Closet And Master Bath Is Roomy With Walk-in Shower. Expansive Living Room Space, Nice Dining Area That Combines With A Large Kitchen And Plenty Of Storage. Plus, Huge Family/florida Room That Leads To Good Sized Backyard With Storage Shed. Wonderful Screened Roofed Patio Outside The Side-entry Door Makes A Great Space For A Bbq Or Morning Place For Coffee. Oversized 2-car Carport That Includes Laundry Room! Great Street, Hoa Is Optional And You Will Attend Como K-8th Grade Center. Very Good Schools, And Boone High School District Is A Plus. Home Includes Access To Lake Arnold And Lake Underhill Which Has Public Access And A Great Exercise Track At End Of Street And Crystal Lake Drive, Just A Short 10 Blocks Away. Great Extra Entertaining Space That You Can Make Your Own. Huge Kitchen Waiting For Your Additions

(RLNE4922198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Dellwood Dr have any available units?
2524 Dellwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Dellwood Dr have?
Some of 2524 Dellwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Dellwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Dellwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Dellwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Dellwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2524 Dellwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Dellwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2524 Dellwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Dellwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Dellwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2524 Dellwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Dellwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2524 Dellwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Dellwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Dellwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
