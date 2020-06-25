2524 Dellwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Roomy Mid-century Modern. This Amazing Mid-century Is Just Waiting For The Buyer Who Wants To Put Their Own Stamp On This Classic Home. Close To Downtown Orlando, Milk District And Conway Area, Plus No Getting On I-4 To Get There! 3 Bedrooms, Plus 2 Full Baths. Master Has Walk-in Closet And Master Bath Is Roomy With Walk-in Shower. Expansive Living Room Space, Nice Dining Area That Combines With A Large Kitchen And Plenty Of Storage. Plus, Huge Family/florida Room That Leads To Good Sized Backyard With Storage Shed. Wonderful Screened Roofed Patio Outside The Side-entry Door Makes A Great Space For A Bbq Or Morning Place For Coffee. Oversized 2-car Carport That Includes Laundry Room! Great Street, Hoa Is Optional And You Will Attend Como K-8th Grade Center. Very Good Schools, And Boone High School District Is A Plus. Home Includes Access To Lake Arnold And Lake Underhill Which Has Public Access And A Great Exercise Track At End Of Street And Crystal Lake Drive, Just A Short 10 Blocks Away. Great Extra Entertaining Space That You Can Make Your Own. Huge Kitchen Waiting For Your Additions



