2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park, will be Available 8/3/20! Live near downtown, shops and restaurants of College Park, townhome with grounds maintenance included. There is a tiled breakfast nook just off the kitchen, a closet with washer and dryer hook ups and a half bath on the first floor. Enjoy the spacious living room which leads out to a large back yard. Upstairs are two large master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and in addition, a covered carport is right outside the front door. Small indoor cat will be considered.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5834686)