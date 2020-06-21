All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2511 Oberlin Avenue

2511 Oberlin Avenue · (407) 855-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2511 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2511 Oberlin Avenue · Avail. Aug 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park, will be Available 8/3/20! Live near downtown, shops and restaurants of College Park, townhome with grounds maintenance included. There is a tiled breakfast nook just off the kitchen, a closet with washer and dryer hook ups and a half bath on the first floor. Enjoy the spacious living room which leads out to a large back yard. Upstairs are two large master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and in addition, a covered carport is right outside the front door. Small indoor cat will be considered.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5834686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Oberlin Avenue have any available units?
2511 Oberlin Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Oberlin Avenue have?
Some of 2511 Oberlin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Oberlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Oberlin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Oberlin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Oberlin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Oberlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Oberlin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2511 Oberlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Oberlin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Oberlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2511 Oberlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Oberlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2511 Oberlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Oberlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Oberlin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
