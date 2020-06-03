All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2509 SKIF DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2509 SKIF DR
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2509 SKIF DR

2509 Skif Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Mariner's VIllage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2509 Skif Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Mariner's VIllage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Listing Agent - Nancy Kubo - (407) 758.3952 - nkuboproperties@gmail.com - A 4 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home in desirable Conway area community Camelot at Mariners Village.
Fantastic floor plan features two master bedrooms - one master with private spa bath on the first floor and another full master with private bath on the second floor. No carpet - beautiful tile and hardwood flooring throughout entire house. First floor master has French doors leading to screened pool an patio. Kitchen is open to eat-in area, living room with fireplace and pool/patio. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and full size washer/dryer included. Plenty of closet and storage space through the home. Second floor has loft area that would be excellent for a homework/computer desk area. House sits on a corner lot with private PVC fence.
Will be available July 4, 2019.
Rent includes pool care and lawn maintenance.
Directions: South on Semoran Blvd from Highway 50. Make right onto Michigan Ave. Make left into community onto Tide Dr. Go left onto Jetsail. Turns into Skif - house is on corner at Skif and Jetsail.
**NO PETS**

- Satisfactory crdit rating.
- Gross monthly income must need or exceed three times the monthly rent amount.
- No pets
- Must not have been convicted or have a felony record.
- Not evictions
- Not pets

(RLNE3601735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 SKIF DR have any available units?
2509 SKIF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 SKIF DR have?
Some of 2509 SKIF DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 SKIF DR currently offering any rent specials?
2509 SKIF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 SKIF DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 SKIF DR is pet friendly.
Does 2509 SKIF DR offer parking?
No, 2509 SKIF DR does not offer parking.
Does 2509 SKIF DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 SKIF DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 SKIF DR have a pool?
Yes, 2509 SKIF DR has a pool.
Does 2509 SKIF DR have accessible units?
No, 2509 SKIF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 SKIF DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 SKIF DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach