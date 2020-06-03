2509 SKIF DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Listing Agent - Nancy Kubo - (407) 758.3952 - nkuboproperties@gmail.com - A 4 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home in desirable Conway area community Camelot at Mariners Village.

Fantastic floor plan features two master bedrooms - one master with private spa bath on the first floor and another full master with private bath on the second floor. No carpet - beautiful tile and hardwood flooring throughout entire house. First floor master has French doors leading to screened pool an patio. Kitchen is open to eat-in area, living room with fireplace and pool/patio. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and full size washer/dryer included. Plenty of closet and storage space through the home. Second floor has loft area that would be excellent for a homework/computer desk area. House sits on a corner lot with private PVC fence.

Will be available July 4, 2019.

Rent includes pool care and lawn maintenance.

Directions: South on Semoran Blvd from Highway 50. Make right onto Michigan Ave. Make left into community onto Tide Dr. Go left onto Jetsail. Turns into Skif - house is on corner at Skif and Jetsail.

**NO PETS**



- Satisfactory crdit rating.

- Gross monthly income must need or exceed three times the monthly rent amount.

- No pets

- Must not have been convicted or have a felony record.

- Not evictions

- Not pets



(RLNE3601735)