2507 REEF CT.

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is just over 1700 sq ft of living space. All tile in the living areas, kitchen, and bathrooms. Large master bedroom with cabinets in the bathroom. Built in bookcase in the living room. Large Galley style kitchen with all appliances. Large covered patio out back with canal frontage that leads to the lake. Convenient location less than a mile from I-4 and close to local shopping and dining.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management