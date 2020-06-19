All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 11 2019 at 3:51 PM

2507 REEF CT.

2507 Reef Court · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Reef Court, Orlando, FL 32805
Catalina

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is just over 1700 sq ft of living space. All tile in the living areas, kitchen, and bathrooms. Large master bedroom with cabinets in the bathroom. Built in bookcase in the living room. Large Galley style kitchen with all appliances. Large covered patio out back with canal frontage that leads to the lake. Convenient location less than a mile from I-4 and close to local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 REEF CT. have any available units?
2507 REEF CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2507 REEF CT. currently offering any rent specials?
2507 REEF CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 REEF CT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 REEF CT. is pet friendly.
Does 2507 REEF CT. offer parking?
No, 2507 REEF CT. does not offer parking.
Does 2507 REEF CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 REEF CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 REEF CT. have a pool?
No, 2507 REEF CT. does not have a pool.
Does 2507 REEF CT. have accessible units?
No, 2507 REEF CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 REEF CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 REEF CT. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 REEF CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 REEF CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
