2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym

Beautifully remodeled mid-century home in a great location! Original wood floors. Brand new refrigerator and range. Inside utility, washer and dryer included. Large private backyard. Recently painted. Just a 1/2 mile from Blankner and Boone, 3/4 mile to ORMC and medical row and 2 miles south of the downtown business/financial district. Super Target is across the street, as well as a 24 hour Walmart City Market at the end of the street. Walk to Publix, 24 Hour Fitness, Arbys, Taco Bell, Five Guys, Jason's Deli, McDonalds, Chipotle, Gators Dockside, and a dozen more places to eat! Yard service included.