2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE

2502 Bethaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Bethaway Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
Beautifully remodeled mid-century home in a great location! Original wood floors. Brand new refrigerator and range. Inside utility, washer and dryer included. Large private backyard. Recently painted. Just a 1/2 mile from Blankner and Boone, 3/4 mile to ORMC and medical row and 2 miles south of the downtown business/financial district. Super Target is across the street, as well as a 24 hour Walmart City Market at the end of the street. Walk to Publix, 24 Hour Fitness, Arbys, Taco Bell, Five Guys, Jason's Deli, McDonalds, Chipotle, Gators Dockside, and a dozen more places to eat! Yard service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE have?
Some of 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 BETHAWAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
