Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2412 Depauw Ave Available 04/01/19 Fantastic College Park Location - 2 bedroom 2 bath Available April 1. - Available April 1 - To schedule a showing text Chris at 321-277-7609.



You will love the convenient college park location of this 2 bedroom home that also has 2 full baths. Featuring wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, a large fenced yard and a garage it has all you could want.



To schedule a showing text Chris at 321-277-7609.



Application Fee is $45 per adult. A one time administrative Fee of $100 is due at lease signing.



(RLNE3175929)