237 W Orlando St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:17 PM

237 W Orlando St

237 W Orlando Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 W Orlando Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
*****OPEN HOUSE******* Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm. You can submit an application by clicking on this link http://skrpropertiesfl.com/ Once on the website you will find a link on the right hand side of the website that says Rental Application.

Property Details: Compact yet highly efficient and perfectly located to enjoy all the best of the active Orlando lifestyle -- this 2/2 block front duplex in the heart of College Park is updated and includes:
granite countertops and dark wood cabinets;
designer touches in two updated bathrooms;
walk-in closet in master;
spacious laundry room off carport plumbed and wired for washer and dryer;
private front yard with wood fence and gate access off of carport;
over-sized hallway closet and more.
*****OPEN HOUSE******* Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm. You can submit an application by clicking on this link http://skrpropertiesfl.com/ . Once on the website you will find a link on the right hand side that says Rental Application. Click on Rental Application and it will take you directly to our online application.

Property Details: Minutes to I-4; downtown Orlando and Winter Park's Park Avenue; Florida Hospital; and Edgewater Drive's many shops and eateries. This front duplex is a stone's throw from historic Princeton Elementary; the College Park Pool; the College Park Neighborhood Center; and fun-fulled Little League fields and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 W Orlando St have any available units?
237 W Orlando St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 W Orlando St have?
Some of 237 W Orlando St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 W Orlando St currently offering any rent specials?
237 W Orlando St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 W Orlando St pet-friendly?
No, 237 W Orlando St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 237 W Orlando St offer parking?
Yes, 237 W Orlando St offers parking.
Does 237 W Orlando St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 W Orlando St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 W Orlando St have a pool?
Yes, 237 W Orlando St has a pool.
Does 237 W Orlando St have accessible units?
No, 237 W Orlando St does not have accessible units.
Does 237 W Orlando St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 W Orlando St has units with dishwashers.
