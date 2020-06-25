237 W Orlando St

Amenities
Property Details: Compact yet highly efficient and perfectly located to enjoy all the best of the active Orlando lifestyle -- this 2/2 block front duplex in the heart of College Park is updated and includes:
granite countertops and dark wood cabinets;
designer touches in two updated bathrooms;
walk-in closet in master;
spacious laundry room off carport plumbed and wired for washer and dryer;
private front yard with wood fence and gate access off of carport;
over-sized hallway closet and more.
*****OPEN HOUSE******* Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm. You can submit an application by clicking on this link http://skrpropertiesfl.com/ . Once on the website you will find a link on the right hand side that says Rental Application. Click on Rental Application and it will take you directly to our online application.
Property Details: Minutes to I-4; downtown Orlando and Winter Park's Park Avenue; Florida Hospital; and Edgewater Drive's many shops and eateries. This front duplex is a stone's throw from historic Princeton Elementary; the College Park Pool; the College Park Neighborhood Center; and fun-fulled Little League fields and playground.