237 W Orlando St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool

*****OPEN HOUSE******* Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm. You can submit an application by clicking on this link http://skrpropertiesfl.com/ Once on the website you will find a link on the right hand side of the website that says Rental Application.



Property Details: Compact yet highly efficient and perfectly located to enjoy all the best of the active Orlando lifestyle -- this 2/2 block front duplex in the heart of College Park is updated and includes:

granite countertops and dark wood cabinets;

designer touches in two updated bathrooms;

walk-in closet in master;

spacious laundry room off carport plumbed and wired for washer and dryer;

private front yard with wood fence and gate access off of carport;

over-sized hallway closet and more.

Property Details: Minutes to I-4; downtown Orlando and Winter Park's Park Avenue; Florida Hospital; and Edgewater Drive's many shops and eateries. This front duplex is a stone's throw from historic Princeton Elementary; the College Park Pool; the College Park Neighborhood Center; and fun-fulled Little League fields and playground.