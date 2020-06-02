All apartments in Orlando
2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE
2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE

2328 Mid Town Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
New Price! First floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit now available in Charles Town at Park Central. This unit has an open floor plan to make entertaining easy. Sliding glass door opens from the dining area and 2nd bedroom to the enclosed screened in patio. The community of Park Central has many amenities including 5 swimming pools, 3 hot tubs, indoor basketball court, tennis court, fitness center, hair salon, restaurants and much more. Conveniently located with in minutes to I-4, Millenia Mall and just a short drive to the theme parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE have any available units?
2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE have?
Some of 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
