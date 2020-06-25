All apartments in Orlando
Location

2315 Upper Park Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 condo on the 3rd floor in the desirable Baldwin Park Community. This Condo features beautiful hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range dishwasher, and microwave! The unit also comes with a washer and dryer and a one car garage.
Baldwin Park is a wonderful community with a community pool, clubhouse and it's own shopping and restaurants. Close to the 408, I4, and downtown Orlando.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Upper Park Rd have any available units?
2315 Upper Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Upper Park Rd have?
Some of 2315 Upper Park Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Upper Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Upper Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Upper Park Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Upper Park Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Upper Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Upper Park Rd offers parking.
Does 2315 Upper Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 Upper Park Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Upper Park Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2315 Upper Park Rd has a pool.
Does 2315 Upper Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 2315 Upper Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Upper Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Upper Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
