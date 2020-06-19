2307 HAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Take a look at this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home in the desirable Milk/Hourglass district. The property is Zoned for Lake Como K-8 Howard Art Magnet School, and Boone High School. Within the home, the house has recently been remodeled, the original wood floors have been refinished and the kitchen fully upgraded. The amazing backyard features a large Pool, very spacious entertaining area for the Downtown area. Easy access to Downtown, I-4, and 408. This home is a must see, perfect for enjoying the Orlando lifestyle while remaining in a quiet and safe area.