All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2307 HAND BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2307 HAND BOULEVARD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2307 HAND BOULEVARD

2307 Hand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2307 Hand Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Take a look at this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home in the desirable Milk/Hourglass district. The property is Zoned for Lake Como K-8 Howard Art Magnet School, and Boone High School. Within the home, the house has recently been remodeled, the original wood floors have been refinished and the kitchen fully upgraded. The amazing backyard features a large Pool, very spacious entertaining area for the Downtown area. Easy access to Downtown, I-4, and 408. This home is a must see, perfect for enjoying the Orlando lifestyle while remaining in a quiet and safe area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 HAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
2307 HAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 HAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2307 HAND BOULEVARD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 HAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2307 HAND BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 HAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2307 HAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2307 HAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2307 HAND BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2307 HAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 HAND BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 HAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2307 HAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2307 HAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2307 HAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 HAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 HAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach