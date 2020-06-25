All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2220 Corrine Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2220 Corrine Dr.
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

2220 Corrine Dr.

2220 Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2220 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2220 Corrine Dr. Available 12/01/19 Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Orlando, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step into the quaint mudroom connecting to the living area and kitchen. Kitchen features an ample amount of counter space and cabinetry. Direct access to the SPACIOUS fenced backyard through the kitchen and dining area. Large windows throughout home let in lots of natural light. Easy access to Leu Gardens, downtown Winter Park and Rollins College. Great location! LAWN CARE INCLUDED

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Audobon Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval if applicable. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE May 1, 2019!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4784649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Corrine Dr. have any available units?
2220 Corrine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2220 Corrine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Corrine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Corrine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Corrine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Corrine Dr. offer parking?
No, 2220 Corrine Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Corrine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Corrine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Corrine Dr. have a pool?
No, 2220 Corrine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Corrine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2220 Corrine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Corrine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Corrine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Corrine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 Corrine Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach