2220 Corrine Dr. Available 12/01/19 Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Orlando, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step into the quaint mudroom connecting to the living area and kitchen. Kitchen features an ample amount of counter space and cabinetry. Direct access to the SPACIOUS fenced backyard through the kitchen and dining area. Large windows throughout home let in lots of natural light. Easy access to Leu Gardens, downtown Winter Park and Rollins College. Great location! LAWN CARE INCLUDED



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Audobon Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval if applicable. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE May 1, 2019!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



