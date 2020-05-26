All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2210 YANKEE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2210 YANKEE PLACE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:45 AM

2210 YANKEE PLACE

2210 Yankee Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2210 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
1/1 condo on 3rd floor. New paint and wood vinyl flooring throughout - no carpet! Kitchen open to living area with breakfast bar. Slider doors lead out to screened porch. Bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Slider doors lead out to screened porch. Inside laundry closet with with washer and dryer for tenants convenience. Located in the guard gated Belmont at Park Central community with numerous amenities include community pool, fitness center, tennis/basketball/racquetball courts, clubhouse, and more. Located nearby access to I-4, Turnpike, and 528 as well as Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 YANKEE PLACE have any available units?
2210 YANKEE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 YANKEE PLACE have?
Some of 2210 YANKEE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 YANKEE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2210 YANKEE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 YANKEE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2210 YANKEE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2210 YANKEE PLACE offer parking?
No, 2210 YANKEE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2210 YANKEE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 YANKEE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 YANKEE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2210 YANKEE PLACE has a pool.
Does 2210 YANKEE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2210 YANKEE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 YANKEE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 YANKEE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach