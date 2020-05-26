2210 YANKEE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool racquetball court tennis court

1/1 condo on 3rd floor. New paint and wood vinyl flooring throughout - no carpet! Kitchen open to living area with breakfast bar. Slider doors lead out to screened porch. Bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Slider doors lead out to screened porch. Inside laundry closet with with washer and dryer for tenants convenience. Located in the guard gated Belmont at Park Central community with numerous amenities include community pool, fitness center, tennis/basketball/racquetball courts, clubhouse, and more. Located nearby access to I-4, Turnpike, and 528 as well as Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World.