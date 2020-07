Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NEW LOW PRICE! COME SEE TODAY! Full 3 bedroom FULL 2 BATH beautifully remodeled single family home in Colonial Gardens. Walk to restaurants, shopping, bus stop so close by. Inviting screened porch opens to private fenced backyard for your comfort and relaxation. Quiet street in established neighborhood. Chef's kitchen, large family room, inside utility - ready for you! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!