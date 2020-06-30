2204 Vivada Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Colonialtown 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - PENDING - Get busy living the Colonialtown lifestyle in this 2 bedroom 1 bath. Lots of great built-ins, bright and airy sun room that would be perfect as a home office or den, carport, fenced yard, and washer/dryer (outside) included. Great location close to East End Market, Baldwin Park and downtown! No dogs, 1 cat considered. All utilities and lawn service responsibility of tenant. Renters insurance including $5000 of water/sewer coverage and $100,000 landlord liability coverage is required. Available 11/1-11/15



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2612670)