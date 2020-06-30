All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

2204 Vivada Street

2204 Vivada Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Vivada Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Colonialtown 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - PENDING - Get busy living the Colonialtown lifestyle in this 2 bedroom 1 bath. Lots of great built-ins, bright and airy sun room that would be perfect as a home office or den, carport, fenced yard, and washer/dryer (outside) included. Great location close to East End Market, Baldwin Park and downtown! No dogs, 1 cat considered. All utilities and lawn service responsibility of tenant. Renters insurance including $5000 of water/sewer coverage and $100,000 landlord liability coverage is required. Available 11/1-11/15

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2612670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Vivada Street have any available units?
2204 Vivada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2204 Vivada Street currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Vivada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Vivada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Vivada Street is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Vivada Street offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Vivada Street offers parking.
Does 2204 Vivada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Vivada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Vivada Street have a pool?
No, 2204 Vivada Street does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Vivada Street have accessible units?
No, 2204 Vivada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Vivada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Vivada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Vivada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Vivada Street does not have units with air conditioning.

