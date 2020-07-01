All apartments in Orlando
2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET
2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET

2204 Mount Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Mount Vernon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE AND CLOSE TO MANY OF THE GREAT AREAS ORLANDO HAS TO OFFER!!!
WALKING DISTANCE TO THE MILK DISTRICT, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS! AVAILABLE to rent NOW! When you walk in you will notice the GORGEOUS BUILT IN CABINETS in the living room. To the right of the living room you will find a nice sized kitchen, a good sized dining room with beautiful sliding glass doors that lead to the side yard, and a BONUS ROOM. The bonus room would make a great workout room or 4th bedroom with its' own door that leads outside. The other bedrooms are a good size for a home this age with large closets. The master bedroom has a LARGE WALKIN CLOSET and sliding glass doors that lead to the BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD where you can enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine. Make an appointment to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET offers parking.
Does 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET has units with dishwashers.

