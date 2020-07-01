2204 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE AND CLOSE TO MANY OF THE GREAT AREAS ORLANDO HAS TO OFFER!!!

WALKING DISTANCE TO THE MILK DISTRICT, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS! AVAILABLE to rent NOW! When you walk in you will notice the GORGEOUS BUILT IN CABINETS in the living room. To the right of the living room you will find a nice sized kitchen, a good sized dining room with beautiful sliding glass doors that lead to the side yard, and a BONUS ROOM. The bonus room would make a great workout room or 4th bedroom with its' own door that leads outside. The other bedrooms are a good size for a home this age with large closets. The master bedroom has a LARGE WALKIN CLOSET and sliding glass doors that lead to the BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD where you can enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine. Make an appointment to see this home today!