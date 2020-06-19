All apartments in Orlando
2203 Yankee Place #418
2203 Yankee Place #418

2203 Yankee Place · (407) 917-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2203 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2203 Yankee Place #418 · Avail. now

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Upgraded 2/2 Condo In Millenia area - Beautifully upgraded 1st floor Condo w/ spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen, and beautiful WATERFRONT views. Granite counters in the kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. Private screened patio overlooking the serene pond and fountain... Plus a private entrance to top it off! A separate laundry also features full-size washer & dryer.

Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.

Community Amenities
New Private Restaurant
New Multi-level Fitness Facility
Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room
24-hour Manned Entry Gate
Five Private Swimming Pools
Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating
Two Lighted Tennis Courts
Waterside Boardwalk Areas

Unit Amenities
Security System (connection not included)
Garden view
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Screened-in Porch
Ceramic Tile Foyer
Ceiling Fans
High-speed Internet Available

(RLNE2657785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Yankee Place #418 have any available units?
2203 Yankee Place #418 has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Yankee Place #418 have?
Some of 2203 Yankee Place #418's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Yankee Place #418 currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Yankee Place #418 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Yankee Place #418 pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Yankee Place #418 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2203 Yankee Place #418 offer parking?
No, 2203 Yankee Place #418 does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Yankee Place #418 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 Yankee Place #418 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Yankee Place #418 have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Yankee Place #418 has a pool.
Does 2203 Yankee Place #418 have accessible units?
No, 2203 Yankee Place #418 does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Yankee Place #418 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Yankee Place #418 does not have units with dishwashers.
