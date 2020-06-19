2203 Yankee Place #418

Amenities

Upgraded 2/2 Condo In Millenia area - Beautifully upgraded 1st floor Condo w/ spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen, and beautiful WATERFRONT views. Granite counters in the kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. Private screened patio overlooking the serene pond and fountain... Plus a private entrance to top it off! A separate laundry also features full-size washer & dryer.



Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.



Community Amenities

New Private Restaurant

New Multi-level Fitness Facility

Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room

24-hour Manned Entry Gate

Five Private Swimming Pools

Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating

Two Lighted Tennis Courts

Waterside Boardwalk Areas



Unit Amenities

Security System (connection not included)

Garden view

Full-size Washer and Dryer

Screened-in Porch

Ceramic Tile Foyer

Ceiling Fans

High-speed Internet Available



