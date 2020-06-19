2203 Yankee Place #418

Amenities
Upgraded 2/2 Condo In Millenia area - Beautifully upgraded 1st floor Condo w/ spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen, and beautiful WATERFRONT views. Granite counters in the kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. Private screened patio overlooking the serene pond and fountain... Plus a private entrance to top it off! A separate laundry also features full-size washer & dryer.
Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.
Community Amenities
New Private Restaurant
New Multi-level Fitness Facility
Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room
24-hour Manned Entry Gate
Five Private Swimming Pools
Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating
Two Lighted Tennis Courts
Waterside Boardwalk Areas
Unit Amenities
Security System (connection not included)
Garden view
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Screened-in Porch
Ceramic Tile Foyer
Ceiling Fans
High-speed Internet Available
(RLNE2657785)