Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Fantastic condo in gated community on the 3rd floor! 2 bedroom, 2 baths with screened porch, inside utility that includes a washer and dryer, split bedroom plan and all appliances. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area for easy entertaining! This popular community has a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, indoor basketball, business center and community pool. Conveniently located to major roads, dining, shopping and entertainment!