2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE

2167 Lake Debra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2167 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo with golf course view! Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and the newly updated bright bathroom gives this space a modern feel. Tile and wood flooring throughout. This unit has a cozy fireplace right in the living room and a screened in patio perfect for relaxing. During hot days the community pool is a short walk away. Don't miss out on this gorgeous condo!

**Garage is available and optional for an additional $150 per tenants request**

Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have any available units?
2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have?
Some of 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
