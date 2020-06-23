2167 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL 32835 Metro West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo with golf course view! Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and the newly updated bright bathroom gives this space a modern feel. Tile and wood flooring throughout. This unit has a cozy fireplace right in the living room and a screened in patio perfect for relaxing. During hot days the community pool is a short walk away. Don't miss out on this gorgeous condo!
**Garage is available and optional for an additional $150 per tenants request**
Lawn Care Included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
