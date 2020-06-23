2167 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo with golf course view! Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and the newly updated bright bathroom gives this space a modern feel. Tile and wood flooring throughout. This unit has a cozy fireplace right in the living room and a screened in patio perfect for relaxing. During hot days the community pool is a short walk away. Don't miss out on this gorgeous condo!



**Garage is available and optional for an additional $150 per tenants request**



Lawn Care Included!