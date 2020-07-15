All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2165 Ridgewood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2165 Ridgewood St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

2165 Ridgewood St

2165 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2165 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! 2002 Construction downtown! Enjoy this spectacular 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is with walking distance to Downtown Orlando and the up and coming Milk District. This home is in pristine condition and ready for move in. You will love the beautiful curb appeal and all the extras the home has to offer starting with the amazing, authentic wood floors, crown molding throughout, a separate formal dining room and the wood burning fire place in the family room. The kitchen has Cherry Cabinets and Stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area. Upstairs is the owners retreat with walk in closet, nice bonus/loft/den area with second story balcony area and 2 additional beds and bath. There are covered patios from the first and second floors, both with beautiful views of the landscaping. Rear 2 car garage is a huge plus. Fenced yard complete with covered patio and garden area, very private and charming. All applicants are required to do a credit and background check.
*****Pet Friendly******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Ridgewood St have any available units?
2165 Ridgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 Ridgewood St have?
Some of 2165 Ridgewood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Ridgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Ridgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Ridgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 Ridgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 2165 Ridgewood St offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Ridgewood St offers parking.
Does 2165 Ridgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Ridgewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Ridgewood St have a pool?
No, 2165 Ridgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 2165 Ridgewood St have accessible units?
No, 2165 Ridgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Ridgewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2165 Ridgewood St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach