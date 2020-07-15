2165 Ridgewood St

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! 2002 Construction downtown! Enjoy this spectacular 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is with walking distance to Downtown Orlando and the up and coming Milk District. This home is in pristine condition and ready for move in. You will love the beautiful curb appeal and all the extras the home has to offer starting with the amazing, authentic wood floors, crown molding throughout, a separate formal dining room and the wood burning fire place in the family room. The kitchen has Cherry Cabinets and Stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area. Upstairs is the owners retreat with walk in closet, nice bonus/loft/den area with second story balcony area and 2 additional beds and bath. There are covered patios from the first and second floors, both with beautiful views of the landscaping. Rear 2 car garage is a huge plus. Fenced yard complete with covered patio and garden area, very private and charming. All applicants are required to do a credit and background check.

