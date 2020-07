Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Lovely 3/3 front porch home has open floor plan, 3 remodeled bathrooms, new stainless steel refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite counters, mature oaks and butterfly plants. Walking distance to shopping, the community center and junior baseball and a few miles to historic Winter Park and downtown Orlando.