All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2121 FOREST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2121 FOREST CIRCLE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 PM

2121 FOREST CIRCLE

2121 Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2121 Forest Circle, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quaint and modern and recently renovated, this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is available for rent March 7th! This home is a perfect place to call home while living in the Fern Creek/Lawsona/Mills 50 area, with Lake Como K-8 and Edgewater High School! Upon entry, you will find a perfectly sized living space with beautiful wood floors, flowing into the kitchen which features beautiful countertops, and a large bar area for dining. To the right of the kitchen is a separate entry from the carport, and an excellent space for pantry, and the washer/dryer. This split floorplan features 2 perfectly sized bedrooms to the left side of the home, with an excellent full bath with classic finishes. The ensuite master, tucked away behind the kitchen is spacious and private, and also features a large bathroom with double vanity sinks and a beautifully tiled shower! Unlike many rentals, one of the best features of this unique home is the expansive backyard and a beautiful deck! Perfect for enjoying the evenings and letting the family play! (Minimum income required - $6500/month, gross - Available March 7th!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 FOREST CIRCLE have any available units?
2121 FOREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 FOREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 2121 FOREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 FOREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2121 FOREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 FOREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2121 FOREST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2121 FOREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2121 FOREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2121 FOREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 FOREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 FOREST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2121 FOREST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2121 FOREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2121 FOREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 FOREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 FOREST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach