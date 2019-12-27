2121 FOREST CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Quaint and modern and recently renovated, this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is available for rent March 7th! This home is a perfect place to call home while living in the Fern Creek/Lawsona/Mills 50 area, with Lake Como K-8 and Edgewater High School! Upon entry, you will find a perfectly sized living space with beautiful wood floors, flowing into the kitchen which features beautiful countertops, and a large bar area for dining. To the right of the kitchen is a separate entry from the carport, and an excellent space for pantry, and the washer/dryer. This split floorplan features 2 perfectly sized bedrooms to the left side of the home, with an excellent full bath with classic finishes. The ensuite master, tucked away behind the kitchen is spacious and private, and also features a large bathroom with double vanity sinks and a beautifully tiled shower! Unlike many rentals, one of the best features of this unique home is the expansive backyard and a beautiful deck! Perfect for enjoying the evenings and letting the family play! (Minimum income required - $6500/month, gross - Available March 7th!)