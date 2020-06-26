2120 Meeting Pl #101

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Baldwin Park- 3/2 One Story Walk -UP - Orlando's sought after living in Baldwin Park has a 3 bed/ 2 bath 1-level "Turn-Key" walk-up executive luxury condo with wrap-around terrace that overlooks a green space, with mature landscaping close to Grace Hopper Park and the largest of the (2) community pools. Complete with an ADA ramp on the side of the building. This corner unit with an open floor plan is bright and airy. Newer wood flooring located in the living area, ceramic tile in all wet areas and newer carpet in all 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans throughout. The master bedroom is split from the other two bedrooms with its own private balcony. Master bedroom is over-sized with en-suite bathroom featuring garden tub, double vanity sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. This home has 10 ft ceilings. The kitchen has 42" wood cabinetry, granite countertop with tumbled marble backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful Plantation Shutters. Located within walking distance to Lake Susannah and Lake Baldwin, the park, community pool, fitness center, restaurants and boutiques with convenient access to 408. Lake Baldwin Park is a beautiful, shady park that covers 23.16 acres on Lake Baldwin with a walking, biking and running path. The park is one of two city parks which boasts a sandy beach. This park is the only park in the city known as dog friendly dogs may be off leash during park hours. Attached one-car garage and lots of open parking spaces. Available now!



(RLNE4964494)