Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2120 Meeting Pl #101
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:21 PM

2120 Meeting Pl #101

2120 Meeting Place · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Baldwin Park- 3/2 One Story Walk -UP - Orlando's sought after living in Baldwin Park has a 3 bed/ 2 bath 1-level "Turn-Key" walk-up executive luxury condo with wrap-around terrace that overlooks a green space, with mature landscaping close to Grace Hopper Park and the largest of the (2) community pools. Complete with an ADA ramp on the side of the building. This corner unit with an open floor plan is bright and airy. Newer wood flooring located in the living area, ceramic tile in all wet areas and newer carpet in all 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans throughout. The master bedroom is split from the other two bedrooms with its own private balcony. Master bedroom is over-sized with en-suite bathroom featuring garden tub, double vanity sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. This home has 10 ft ceilings. The kitchen has 42" wood cabinetry, granite countertop with tumbled marble backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful Plantation Shutters. Located within walking distance to Lake Susannah and Lake Baldwin, the park, community pool, fitness center, restaurants and boutiques with convenient access to 408. Lake Baldwin Park is a beautiful, shady park that covers 23.16 acres on Lake Baldwin with a walking, biking and running path. The park is one of two city parks which boasts a sandy beach. This park is the only park in the city known as dog friendly dogs may be off leash during park hours. Attached one-car garage and lots of open parking spaces. Available now!

(RLNE4964494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Meeting Pl #101 have any available units?
2120 Meeting Pl #101 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Meeting Pl #101 have?
Some of 2120 Meeting Pl #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Meeting Pl #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Meeting Pl #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Meeting Pl #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Meeting Pl #101 is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Meeting Pl #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Meeting Pl #101 offers parking.
Does 2120 Meeting Pl #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Meeting Pl #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Meeting Pl #101 have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Meeting Pl #101 has a pool.
Does 2120 Meeting Pl #101 have accessible units?
No, 2120 Meeting Pl #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Meeting Pl #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Meeting Pl #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
