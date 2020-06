Amenities

Lovely Condo in Curry Ford Area - Lovely Condo in the Curry ford-Dixie Bell area. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a den that can be used as a room. Upgraded with lovely wood floors and stainless appliances. Located near the Semoran Corridor and the Airport. Come to see it today this property is priced to rent quickly. This will not last long.



