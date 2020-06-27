2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Miriada! Water Included! - Home Sweet Home! Spacious living and dining areas highlight wood flooring throughout! Charming kitchen with stunning stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath, Miriada features a gated entrance, clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts and a pool. WATER INCLUDED! Must See! Available Now!



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. Limit 2 Under 25 lbs.



(RLNE1925166)