2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L

Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Miriada! Water Included! - Home Sweet Home! Spacious living and dining areas highlight wood flooring throughout! Charming kitchen with stunning stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath, Miriada features a gated entrance, clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts and a pool. WATER INCLUDED! Must See! Available Now!
PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. Limit 2 Under 25 lbs.
