Orlando, FL
2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L

2065 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2065 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Miriada! Water Included! - Home Sweet Home! Spacious living and dining areas highlight wood flooring throughout! Charming kitchen with stunning stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath, Miriada features a gated entrance, clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts and a pool. WATER INCLUDED! Must See! Available Now!

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/fTWuRCTivw2gVeZ4ZfMSBpzo

SHOWING LINK - To add yourself to the wait list call: 407-543-1073 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2065-dixie-belle-dr

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. Limit 2 Under 25 lbs.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE1925166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L have any available units?
2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L have?
Some of 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L currently offering any rent specials?
2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L pet-friendly?
Yes, 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L is pet friendly.
Does 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L offer parking?
No, 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L does not offer parking.
Does 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L have a pool?
Yes, 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L has a pool.
Does 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L have accessible units?
No, 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L have units with dishwashers?
No, 2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Unit L does not have units with dishwashers.

