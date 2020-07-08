206 E SOUTH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Available 4/5/2020. Nice one bedroom on 5th floor with one parking space. Serene views-your front door does NOT face the 408. New tile in the kitchen, hardwoods in the dining nook, and neutral carpet installed. Walk in Closet (which is tiled) and extra large bathroom. Very clean and ready for a new resident! Excellent Pool and fitness center, secured building. Walking distance to Everything Downtown. One of the best locations in this building. This condo won't last long. Call to set up your showing today! NO PETS. NO SMOKING.