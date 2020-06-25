All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 7:10 PM

2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE

2059 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2059 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 3rd floor condo off of Curry Ford Road and Conway Road. The property has hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms, marble counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. The condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This gated community has a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, Conference room and car wash.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have any available units?
2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach