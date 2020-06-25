2059 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE

Amenities
Come see this 3rd floor condo off of Curry Ford Road and Conway Road. The property has hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms, marble counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. The condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This gated community has a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, Conference room and car wash.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).