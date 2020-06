Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

FOR FAST RESPONSE TEXT US AT (407) 655-1607. THIS LINE IS NOT SETUP FOR VOICE CALLS. Miriada Luxury Condos, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths. Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, 2nd Floor Opportunity. This condo will be available the first week of April. The community offers 24 hour access control, tennis courts, fitness center, playgrounds and lots more. This owner does not allow pets or smokers. Call today to schedule a tour at Miriada.