2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool tennis court

Excellent Location. GATED Community in Conway. This condo features 2 bedrooms & One Den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 baths. Fully equipped and retouched Unit. Laminated floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Washer gas dryer included. Plenty of parking spaces. Beautiful landscapes, fitness is at your service as well as a pool. Enjoy the ease of living. Miriada is rich in amenities including Fitness Center, Dog Park, Pool, Tennis Courts and Clubhouse with Outdoor Kitchen, Located 10 minutes away from Orlando Int'l Airport and Downtown Orlando. Cabana and Car Wash is also available. This is a natural gas community so the power bill will be lower than any other place around.