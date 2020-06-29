All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE

2019 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2019 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Excellent Location. GATED Community in Conway. This condo features 2 bedrooms & One Den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 baths. Fully equipped and retouched Unit. Laminated floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Washer gas dryer included. Plenty of parking spaces. Beautiful landscapes, fitness is at your service as well as a pool. Enjoy the ease of living. Miriada is rich in amenities including Fitness Center, Dog Park, Pool, Tennis Courts and Clubhouse with Outdoor Kitchen, Located 10 minutes away from Orlando Int'l Airport and Downtown Orlando. Cabana and Car Wash is also available. This is a natural gas community so the power bill will be lower than any other place around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have any available units?
2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach