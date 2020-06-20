Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

200 South Glenwood Avenue Available 07/24/20 Cute Downtown 3/2 House with Attached 1/1 Apartment-close to everything - Great location close to everything!



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house situated on a corner lot with an attached 1/1 apartment that could be used an an office or separate living space.



This property has been renovated and updated and features hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms. The layout features a living room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, a master bedroom with walk-in closet and built-in wardrobe, updated bathrooms, a dining room, ceiling fans and updated fixtures.



This property also features a 1-car garage with opener, washer & dryer, jacuzzi/spa, spacious front yard and fenced rear yard.



The attached apartment features an updated kitchen and bathroom.



Conveniently located just off Bumby and convenient to local restaurants and shopping, Thornton Park, the Executive Airport, Downtown, Colonial (50) and about 30 seconds from the 408 (East-West Expressway), just minutes to I-4 and the 417.



Lawn service is included in the rental rate. Studio apartment is not permitted to be sublet.



Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



