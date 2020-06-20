All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

200 South Glenwood Avenue

200 Glenwood Avenue · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Glenwood Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 South Glenwood Avenue · Avail. Jul 24

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
200 South Glenwood Avenue Available 07/24/20 Cute Downtown 3/2 House with Attached 1/1 Apartment-close to everything - Great location close to everything!

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house situated on a corner lot with an attached 1/1 apartment that could be used an an office or separate living space.

This property has been renovated and updated and features hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms. The layout features a living room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, a master bedroom with walk-in closet and built-in wardrobe, updated bathrooms, a dining room, ceiling fans and updated fixtures.

This property also features a 1-car garage with opener, washer & dryer, jacuzzi/spa, spacious front yard and fenced rear yard.

The attached apartment features an updated kitchen and bathroom.

Conveniently located just off Bumby and convenient to local restaurants and shopping, Thornton Park, the Executive Airport, Downtown, Colonial (50) and about 30 seconds from the 408 (East-West Expressway), just minutes to I-4 and the 417.

Lawn service is included in the rental rate. Studio apartment is not permitted to be sublet.

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE3886330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 South Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
200 South Glenwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 South Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 200 South Glenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 South Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 South Glenwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 South Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 South Glenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 200 South Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 200 South Glenwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 200 South Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 South Glenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 South Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 South Glenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 South Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 South Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 South Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 South Glenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
