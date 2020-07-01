All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6

1950 Conway Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1950 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath - Metro at Michigan Park!!! - Welcome home to Metro at Michigan Park. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, stunning stainless appliances and breakfast island. Living/dining area is great for entertaining family and friends. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Bedrooms are a great size! The highlights of Metro at Michigan Park are a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and both airports!

***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1950-conway-rd

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA Approval
***Max # of pets permitted per unit is two(2) per HOA Rules & Regulations and not to exceed a combined total of 40 LBS***

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5636244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 have any available units?
1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 have?
Some of 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Conway Rd, Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach