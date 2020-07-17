All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:36 PM

1942 South Conway Road

1942 Conway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo! Townhouse style!! Includes Washer & Dryer as convenience items. Beautiful hardwood floors! Fully equipped kitchen!!

Small Pets may be considered with owner permission.

To schedule a showing please click here:

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,120, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,320, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 South Conway Road have any available units?
1942 South Conway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1942 South Conway Road currently offering any rent specials?
1942 South Conway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 South Conway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 South Conway Road is pet friendly.
Does 1942 South Conway Road offer parking?
No, 1942 South Conway Road does not offer parking.
Does 1942 South Conway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 South Conway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 South Conway Road have a pool?
No, 1942 South Conway Road does not have a pool.
Does 1942 South Conway Road have accessible units?
No, 1942 South Conway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 South Conway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 South Conway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 South Conway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 South Conway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
