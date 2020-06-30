All apartments in Orlando
1935 Westpointe Circle.
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:36 AM

1935 Westpointe Circle

Location

1935 Westpointe Circle, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1410534

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful home in the heart of Metro West. The kitchen comes with breakfast bar and has a formal eating area combo. The Master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and comes with a tub, and separate shower as well as dual sinks. Brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Close to all major attraction areas, Universal Studios, Island's of Adventure, and Disney World as well as a 15-minute drive to International Drive. All HOA dues are included in the rent amount and not the responsibility of the tenant. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Walk-in closets,Sweeping lake view,Microwave,Large backyard,Sweeping view,Blinds,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1935 Westpointe Circle have any available units?
1935 Westpointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Westpointe Circle have?
Some of 1935 Westpointe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Westpointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Westpointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Westpointe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Westpointe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1935 Westpointe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Westpointe Circle offers parking.
Does 1935 Westpointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 Westpointe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Westpointe Circle have a pool?
No, 1935 Westpointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Westpointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 1935 Westpointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Westpointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Westpointe Circle has units with dishwashers.

