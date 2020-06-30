1935 Westpointe Circle.

Amenities

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful home in the heart of Metro West. The kitchen comes with breakfast bar and has a formal eating area combo. The Master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and comes with a tub, and separate shower as well as dual sinks. Brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Close to all major attraction areas, Universal Studios, Island's of Adventure, and Disney World as well as a 15-minute drive to International Drive. All HOA dues are included in the rent amount and not the responsibility of the tenant. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.



|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Walk-in closets,Sweeping lake view,Microwave,Large backyard,Sweeping view,Blinds,No dogs,No cats

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.