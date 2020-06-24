1901 GARVIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage and fenced back yard. Beautiful Granite and Stainless kitchen with closet pantry and

breakfast bar opens to great room. Wood floors downstairs with carpet in the bedrooms . Laundry room and bedrooms are located

upstairs. Large 18 x 17 Master bedroom. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. French doors lead from the Great Room to the large Fenced in Backyard. Located in Colonialtown, just minutes from downtown Orlando, major highways, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No smoking. No pets