Orlando, FL
1901 GARVIN STREET
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

1901 GARVIN STREET

1901 Garvin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Garvin Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage and fenced back yard. Beautiful Granite and Stainless kitchen with closet pantry and
breakfast bar opens to great room. Wood floors downstairs with carpet in the bedrooms . Laundry room and bedrooms are located
upstairs. Large 18 x 17 Master bedroom. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. French doors lead from the Great Room to the large Fenced in Backyard. Located in Colonialtown, just minutes from downtown Orlando, major highways, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No smoking. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 GARVIN STREET have any available units?
1901 GARVIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 GARVIN STREET have?
Some of 1901 GARVIN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 GARVIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1901 GARVIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 GARVIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1901 GARVIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1901 GARVIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1901 GARVIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1901 GARVIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 GARVIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 GARVIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1901 GARVIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1901 GARVIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1901 GARVIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 GARVIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 GARVIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
