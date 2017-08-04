1808 Delaney Avenue

Amenities

Available now! Spacious 3/2 home with a large yard and lawn care included in desirable Delaney Park in Downtown Orlando. Recently renovated. All new light gray interior paint, along with new oak real wood floors and newly installed modern fixtures and blinds, this home impresses the moment you walk in the front door, with a large living room and dining room area. A step down family room features french doors that lead out into a fenced garden and a large fireplace. The cozy kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and room for a kitchen table. A large master bedroom features a large closet and an in suite bath. The two additional bedrooms are roomy the the large windows let in lots on natural light. A full hall bath has a large tub and updated fixtures. The home has a 2 car garage with a utility area. This home is conveniently located 5 minutes to Downtown Orlando, 30 minutes to the airport, near I-4 & 408, ORMC, SODO, great schools, shopping and dining. Lawn care included. Pets will be considered.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.