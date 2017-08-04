All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1808 Delaney Avenue

1808 Delaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1808 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now! Spacious 3/2 home with a large yard and lawn care included in desirable Delaney Park in Downtown Orlando. Recently renovated. All new light gray interior paint, along with new oak real wood floors and newly installed modern fixtures and blinds, this home impresses the moment you walk in the front door, with a large living room and dining room area. A step down family room features french doors that lead out into a fenced garden and a large fireplace. The cozy kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and room for a kitchen table. A large master bedroom features a large closet and an in suite bath. The two additional bedrooms are roomy the the large windows let in lots on natural light. A full hall bath has a large tub and updated fixtures. The home has a 2 car garage with a utility area. This home is conveniently located 5 minutes to Downtown Orlando, 30 minutes to the airport, near I-4 & 408, ORMC, SODO, great schools, shopping and dining. Lawn care included. Pets will be considered.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Delaney Avenue have any available units?
1808 Delaney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Delaney Avenue have?
Some of 1808 Delaney Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Delaney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Delaney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Delaney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Delaney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Delaney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Delaney Avenue offers parking.
Does 1808 Delaney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Delaney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Delaney Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 Delaney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Delaney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 Delaney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Delaney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Delaney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
